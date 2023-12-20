Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘We need more joy’: Principal goes above and beyond to spread holiday cheer to students

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange is helping spread a little holiday cheer to her students ahead of Christmas. (Source: KWTX)
By Ally Kadlubar and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A principal in Texas is helping bring holiday magic to her elementary school students this Christmas.

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange has been dressing up like an elf and hiding in different places on campus ahead of the holiday weekend.

“School should be fun,” Lange said. “I think we get kind of lost in all the testing and the learning. I think this is a good time to celebrate and bring smiles to the students.”

Lange surprised Cedar Ridge students as they stepped off the bus to find her dressed in elf attire and on the roof of the school’s entrance this week.

She said she wanted to do something memorable before students leave for Christmas break.

Lange found hiding spots around the school to greet them as they walked to class.

“Kids are coming in excited and happy and laughing,” she said.

Lange started her daily hiding spots last year to help boost attendance during December while bringing some holiday cheer to her students.

“We need more joy. We get the kids in the morning laughing and having fun for the Christmas season,” she said. “I hide somewhere every morning.”

The principal said it did help attendance last year and increased the holiday spirit seen on campus.

She said students run up to her every morning.

According to Lange, she plans to make this an annual tradition at the school.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duvan Perez, 16, died in an incident at the Hattiesburg Mar-Jac Poultry plant on July 14, 2023.
Reports show history of stolen I.D.s at Hattiesburg Mar-Jac poultry plant where teen died
Hattiesburg police officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot at 6131 U.S. Highway 49...
Hattiesburg City Council votes 4-0 to take action against Dragon House to prevent further violence
Drone footage shows the near complete solar farm in Clarke County, MS
Small Mississippi community debates price of progress
Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

Latest News

Langston Kelly was excited about a Christmas celebration that was planned Tuesday, but he had...
Christmas surprise: U.S. Army father away on duty shows up to son’s 1st-grade class
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan....
Colorado Supreme Court rules that Trump is disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot
Colorado Supreme Court rules that Trump is disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19,...
Trump’s lawyers tell Supreme Court to stay out of immunity dispute in 2020 election case for now