WDAM 7 Sunrise creates festive gingerbread houses. Vote for your favorite!

The WDAM 7 Sunrise Crew put their best holiday cheer into a festive Christmas competition....
The WDAM 7 Sunrise Crew put their best holiday cheer into a festive Christmas competition. Vote for your best!
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Brandy, Ellie and Ryan got into the Christmas spirit with some festive holiday competition on the morning show.

See their delicious-looking gingerbread houses, and then cast your vote for who did the best.

VOTE HERE

Voting is open until midnight on Wednesday, December 20. The winner will be revealed live on the WDAM 7 morning show Thursday.

To watch the show, tune into our NBC or ABC channels or go to https://www.wdam.com/livestream/.

