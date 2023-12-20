Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

USM’s Innovation and Commercialization Park now a multi-use space

The Hattiesburg City Council voted to re-zone the land Tuesday night, making it available for a wide range of uses.
By Kyra Lampley
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council has passed an ordinance to re-zone USM’s Innovation and Commercialization Park.

The area has been under development for the past 10 years, and USM has partnered with several city organizations to make the area come to life.

The goal is for the area to serve as a space designed for businesses to establish themselves through collaboration and growth.

The Hattiesburg City Council voted to re-zone the land Tuesday night, making it available for a wide range of uses. The land originally was zoned as a residential area.

“This is a step to establish a master plan for that property that hopefully will help spur future development,” said Hattiesburg City Council President Jeffrey George. “It will guide what can and can’t be put out there and where those things need to go. So, if someone is interested in locating a business headquarters or a research and development facility or a residential-mixed use development, or even some light manufacturing operations, they now know where they can locate and what can be done out there.”

In 2022, the Mississippi Development Authority gave a 3.4 million dollar grant towards the project to help clear the land, build access roads and extend water and sewer systems for future buildings.

Economic Development Director of the Area Development Partnership Adam Schraeder has been working with USM on this project for several years and said that this will create a positive economic impact on the Hub City.

“The good thing is that they are going to keep a lot of natural aspects of Lake Sehoy on the south side, where the old golf course you used to be,” said Schraeder. “So, they’re going to keep a lot of the natural aspects intact and then they’re also going to have the development for the remaining 500 acres. So, we’re very excited to see this come to fruition after so many years.”

Developments in the area will still have to get the final approval from Hattiesburg City Council; however, George says this is the first step in making progress.

“We want to make sure we protect our neighborhoods with this growth and having this plan will allow us to do that,” George said.

Right now, there is no set time when more developments in the area will start.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Police investigating shots fired in Hattiesburg
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Duvan Perez, 16, died in an incident at the Hattiesburg Mar-Jac Poultry plant on July 14, 2023.
Reports show history of stolen I.D.s at Hattiesburg Mar-Jac poultry plant where teen died
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects

Latest News

6pm Headlines 12/19
6pm Headlines 12/19
Laurel High School students sing Christmas carols at a local nursing home
Laurel High School students spread Christmas joy
On the heels of Monday's decision, we asked the head pastor at Saint Fabian's in Hattiesburg...
Vatican rules priests can bless same-sex couples
Alcohol may soon be served earlier on Sunday mornings in Hattiesburg restaurants
Alcohol ordinance on Hattiesburg City Council agenda