USM’s Innovation and Commercialization Park now a multi-use space

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council has passed an ordinance to re-zone USM’s Innovation and Commercialization Park.

The area has been under development for the past 10 years, and USM has partnered with several city organizations to make the area come to life.

The goal is for the area to serve as a space designed for businesses to establish themselves through collaboration and growth.

The Hattiesburg City Council voted to re-zone the land Tuesday night, making it available for a wide range of uses. The land originally was zoned as a residential area.

“This is a step to establish a master plan for that property that hopefully will help spur future development,” said Hattiesburg City Council President Jeffrey George. “It will guide what can and can’t be put out there and where those things need to go. So, if someone is interested in locating a business headquarters or a research and development facility or a residential-mixed use development, or even some light manufacturing operations, they now know where they can locate and what can be done out there.”

In 2022, the Mississippi Development Authority gave a 3.4 million dollar grant towards the project to help clear the land, build access roads and extend water and sewer systems for future buildings.

Economic Development Director of the Area Development Partnership Adam Schraeder has been working with USM on this project for several years and said that this will create a positive economic impact on the Hub City.

“The good thing is that they are going to keep a lot of natural aspects of Lake Sehoy on the south side, where the old golf course you used to be,” said Schraeder. “So, they’re going to keep a lot of the natural aspects intact and then they’re also going to have the development for the remaining 500 acres. So, we’re very excited to see this come to fruition after so many years.”

Developments in the area will still have to get the final approval from Hattiesburg City Council; however, George says this is the first step in making progress.

“We want to make sure we protect our neighborhoods with this growth and having this plan will allow us to do that,” George said.

Right now, there is no set time when more developments in the area will start.

