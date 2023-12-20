Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Toys, clothes from Covington Co. Sheriff’s ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ distributed to families in need

Dozens of children in need in Covington County are getting an early Christmas this week, thanks to the Covington County Sheriff’s Department and people in the c
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of children in need in Covington County are getting an early Christmas this week, thanks to the Covington County Sheriff’s Department and people in the community.

It’s all part of the third annual, “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive.

“A lot of families don’t have the money to buy Christmas for their children and this is a way the county and the community get together and help support one another,” said Darrell Perkins, sheriff of Covington County.

For the last several weeks, the sheriff’s department has been accepting donations of toys and other items for underprivileged children in all of the county’s elementary schools

On Tuesday, toy and clothing distribution began in Mount Olive and the Hopewell Community.

Nearly 40 kids are benefiting from this year’s toy drive.

“I feel good and I feel joyful that they did this for us,” said Aubrey Pruitt, a 10-year-old student at Mount Olive Elementary School.

Pruitt was one of about a half dozen students who received gifts at that school.

“It helps self-esteem (for students) to know that somebody cares for them enough to send toys and clothes and things they need to be successful in school,” said Lidina Rankin, assistant principal at Mount Olive Elementary School.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Police investigating shots fired in Hattiesburg
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
Drone footage shows the near complete solar farm in Clarke County, MS
Small Mississippi community debates price of progress

Latest News

Dozens of children in need in Covington County are getting an early Christmas this week,...
Pack a patrol car toy gift distribution
A drive-thru distribution was held at the Salvation Army headquarters on William Carey Parkway.
Distribution held for Salvation Army Angel Tree program
The WDAM 7 Sunrise Crew had lots of laughs as they learned how to make reindeer food and start...
Christmas Traditions: Give Santa's helper a special treat with reindeer food
Laurel High School students sing Christmas carols at a local nursing home
Laurel High School students sing Christmas carols at a local nursing home
Alcohol may soon be served earlier on Sunday mornings in Hattiesburg restaurants
Alcohol may soon be served earlier on Sunday mornings in Hattiesburg restaurants