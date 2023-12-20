Toys, clothes from Covington Co. Sheriff’s ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ distributed to families in need

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of children in need in Covington County are getting an early Christmas this week, thanks to the Covington County Sheriff’s Department and people in the community.

It’s all part of the third annual, “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive.

“A lot of families don’t have the money to buy Christmas for their children and this is a way the county and the community get together and help support one another,” said Darrell Perkins, sheriff of Covington County.

For the last several weeks, the sheriff’s department has been accepting donations of toys and other items for underprivileged children in all of the county’s elementary schools

On Tuesday, toy and clothing distribution began in Mount Olive and the Hopewell Community.

Nearly 40 kids are benefiting from this year’s toy drive.

“I feel good and I feel joyful that they did this for us,” said Aubrey Pruitt, a 10-year-old student at Mount Olive Elementary School.

Pruitt was one of about a half dozen students who received gifts at that school.

“It helps self-esteem (for students) to know that somebody cares for them enough to send toys and clothes and things they need to be successful in school,” said Lidina Rankin, assistant principal at Mount Olive Elementary School.

