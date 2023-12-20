Win Stuff
Moss Point still picking up the pieces six months after tornado

The recovery efforts in Moss Point are pressing on six months after a tornado ripped through the city.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The recovery efforts in Moss Point are pressing on six months after a tornado ripped through the city on June 19.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight and Merchants and Marine Bank hosted a barbecue lunch on Tuesday, Dec. 19, to highlight the city’s tornado recovery efforts. A large group met in front of Merchants and Marine Bank’s temporary location, to eat and enjoy fellowship.

Moss Point resident Loria Adams was at that luncheon.

Adams’s home took a direct hit. She said she has a reason to smile because her home is getting rebuilt, thanks to money she got from FEMA.

“It’s coming slowly, but surely,” Adams said.

Adams said she was in her home with her family when the tornado hit. She said it was a miracle that everyone survived.

“We could always get another house can’t get another life,” she said. “It’s a noise you don’t want to go through, a very scary experience.”

She said she was amazed to know that an Amish group from Ohio came down to help her and her neighbors get back on their feet.

Wayne Yoder is leading that group called Disaster Aid Ohio. Yoder said giving Moss Point residents a second chance at life was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“It’s a blessing to come down here and help these people,” Yoder said. “They lost their homes and have no place to live so we can help them get a new home rebuilt, we’re glad to help them out. "

Disaster Aid Ohio wants to rebuild eight homes in the city. The Jackson County Long-Term Recovery Committee said it still needs funds to pay for materials to rebuild four of those homes.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said the tornado made the community come together as a family. Knight said that’s one of the reasons why this recovery process is moving faster than expected.

“People seem to come together on things like this you wonder why we can’t have this kind of coming together all the time,” Knight said. “The resiliency of Moss Point people has always been there, so it just gave us an opportunity for that to come out.”

