Laurel City Council approves renovations to Kress building

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel city leaders approved a plan that is expected to help with the development of a historic building downtown.

Over the years, the Kress building in downtown Laurel has housed many businesses.

It is soon expected to be the future home of a hotel, restaurant and retail store.

“This section of downtown Laurel has always been such a hub for the city, but the Kress building has always been the one building on this corner that we have really wanted to see something amazing going in there,” said Andrea Milham, Southern Antiques owner.

The Cannery Row Project is going to help the construction of the old building.

On Tuesday, the city council approved the use of a tax increment financing (TIF) plan.

That allows the city to use tax revenue to help fund the infrastructure improvements of the building for $900,000 over a 15 to 20-year period.

“After the city contributes what they’re going to contribute and the developer contributes their part, it’ll be a successful business downtown,” said Mayor Johnny Magee.

The building is privately owned and includes some members of the Hometown television show who want to see economic growth.

Mayor Johnny Magee said the renovations will bring in more tourism and will house about 25 hotel rooms.

“We’ve got a great number of Airbnbs, but we don’t have a lot of hotel rooms. all this will be contributing to the economy of the city,” Magee said.

Southern Antiques is right across the street from the Kress building and Milham is ready to see what the new building has to offer.

“We are so excited to see any kind of improvements and any new businesses coming to this area.”

Mayor Magee also said the renovation of the building will bring about 80 jobs downtown.

Construction on the building will hopefully begin in January.

