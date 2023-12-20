Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Laurel City Council approves renovations to Kress building

Construction on the building will hopefully begin in January.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel city leaders approved a plan that is expected to help with the development of a historic building downtown.

Over the years, the Kress building in downtown Laurel has housed many businesses.

It is soon expected to be the future home of a hotel, restaurant and retail store.

“This section of downtown Laurel has always been such a hub for the city, but the Kress building has always been the one building on this corner that we have really wanted to see something amazing going in there,” said Andrea Milham, Southern Antiques owner.

The Cannery Row Project is going to help the construction of the old building.

On Tuesday, the city council approved the use of a tax increment financing (TIF) plan.

That allows the city to use tax revenue to help fund the infrastructure improvements of the building for $900,000 over a 15 to 20-year period.

“After the city contributes what they’re going to contribute and the developer contributes their part, it’ll be a successful business downtown,” said Mayor Johnny Magee.

The building is privately owned and includes some members of the Hometown television show who want to see economic growth.

Mayor Johnny Magee said the renovations will bring in more tourism and will house about 25 hotel rooms.

“We’ve got a great number of Airbnbs, but we don’t have a lot of hotel rooms. all this will be contributing to the economy of the city,” Magee said.

Southern Antiques is right across the street from the Kress building and Milham is ready to see what the new building has to offer.

“We are so excited to see any kind of improvements and any new businesses coming to this area.”

Mayor Magee also said the renovation of the building will bring about 80 jobs downtown.

Construction on the building will hopefully begin in January.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Police investigating shots fired in Hattiesburg
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
Drone footage shows the near complete solar farm in Clarke County, MS
Small Mississippi community debates price of progress

Latest News

Laurel High School students sing Christmas carols at a local nursing home
Laurel High School students spread Christmas joy
On the heels of Monday's decision, we asked the head pastor at Saint Fabian's in Hattiesburg...
Vatican rules priests can bless same-sex couples
Alcohol may soon be served earlier on Sunday mornings in Hattiesburg restaurants
Alcohol ordinance on Hattiesburg City Council agenda
McNair is now using an oxygen machine while his ribs heal.
Collins man recovering from injuries after tree stand accident