Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees approves plan to close, consolidate 11 schools
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees voted 5-to-1 to approve their plan to close or consolidate eleven schools next year.

JPS superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said the optimization plan addresses the needs of the district because of a decline in district enrollment.

JPS said it lost approximately 9500 students between the 2015-2016 and 2023-2024 school years.

