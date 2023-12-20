Win Stuff
Hattiesburg City Council votes 4-0 to take action against Dragon House to prevent further violence

Hattiesburg police officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot at 6131 U.S. Highway 49...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During Tuesday’s Hattiesburg City Council meeting, a resolution authorizing the city attorney to take action in Forrest County Chancery Court to prevent further acts of violence at a business, operating as Dragon House, was passed with a 4-0 vote.

This resolution resulted from the Hattiesburg Police Department responding to several incidents involving aggravated assault, petit larceny, auto larceny, armed robbery, simple assault, malicious mischief, grand theft auto, disorderly conduct, illegal possession of firearms and underage drinking.

The latest incident occurred on Dec. 9 when Hattiesburg police officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot at 6131 U.S. Highway 49. 

Upon arrival, officers learned that three people had been shot and had been transported to Forrest General Hospital. Numerous shell casings were recovered by officers in and around the Dragon House.

After hearing officer accounts in an executive session, the Hattiesburg City Council and the City of Hattiesburg have determined that the continued and repeated occurrences of incidents taking place in and near the business continue to endanger the safety, protection and welfare of its patrons, area residents and businesses, meeting the definition of a public nuisance.

Within the next few days, the city attorney will take action in chancery court to “permanently abate the public nuisance operating as the Dragon House” as dictated by Resolution No. 2023-172 passed by the Hattiesburg City Council.

