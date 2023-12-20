Win Stuff
Hattiesburg City Council passes alcohol ordinance, effective immediately

The ordinance will make alcoholic beverages available at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of 11 a.m.
By Kyra Lampley
Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council passed an ordinance that will make alcoholic beverages available at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of 11 a.m.

City Council President Jeffrey George said that they are excited to see where this leads businesses in the area.

“I think its another opportunity to expand offerings in our businesses and so I’m excited for all of our restaurants in our city that can now serve alcohol an hour earlier on Sundays and I think it will just bring more business to our local restaurants,” said George.

