Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Collins man recovering from injuries after tree stand accident

McNair has a long road to recovery and will possibly need surgery. He said he's grateful his family knew where to find him.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - As hunting season continues across the Pine Belt, long-time hunter Ricky McNair is now spending more time in his recliner.

McNair had just left work on Dec. 8 when he decided to stop by one of his tree stands and hunt for a few hours.

After reaching the top, McNair said he was preparing to enter the stand, before his foot somehow slipped and he fell 16 feet, landing on his back.

McNair said he was on the ground for two hours, unable to move, before his wife realized something was wrong and used Life360 to find him.

“It’s always good to tell whoever you’ve got that you’re hunting with or your family where you’re going. She knew where I was at and the area I’d be at,” said McNair. “And of course she also knew that sometimes I stay until it gets completely dark, and then I’ll come out.”

“So, it wasn’t nothing unusual for me to be out past dark.”

After being taken to the hospital, McNair was told he had a small brain bleed, as well as multiple broken ribs and back fractures.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help with future medical costs. To support the McNair family, click HERE.

Here are some additional tips from Mossy Oak for staying safe while hunting:

  • Inspect tree stands.
  • Replace tree stand straps often.
  • Wear a harness.
  • Use a lifeline.
  • Avoid excessive heights.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Police investigating shots fired in Hattiesburg
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
Drone footage shows the near complete solar farm in Clarke County, MS
Small Mississippi community debates price of progress

Latest News

Laurel High School students sing Christmas carols at a local nursing home
Laurel High School students spread Christmas joy
On the heels of Monday's decision, we asked the head pastor at Saint Fabian's in Hattiesburg...
Vatican rules priests can bless same-sex couples
Alcohol may soon be served earlier on Sunday mornings in Hattiesburg restaurants
Alcohol ordinance on Hattiesburg City Council agenda
Laurel City Council approves renovations to Kress building
Laurel City Council approves renovations to Kress building