Brandy McGill wins WDAM 7 Sunrise gingerbread house competition with festive abode

Vote for your favorite gingerbread house by our fantastic WDAM 7 Sunrise Crew.
Vote for your favorite gingerbread house by our fantastic WDAM 7 Sunrise Crew.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Brandy, Ellie and Ryan got into the Christmas spirit with some festive holiday competition on the morning show.

With 114 votes, WDAM 7 Sunrise Anchor Brandy McGill took home bragging rights for her holly jolly holiday confectionary home. Ryan and Ellie battled it out for second and third, respectively.

VOTE HERE

Voting is open until midnight on Wednesday, December 20. The winner will be revealed live on the WDAM 7 morning show Thursday.

To watch the show, tune into our NBC or ABC channels or go to https://www.wdam.com/livestream/.

