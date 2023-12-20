Avoid spreading illnesses when gathering for the holidays

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Spreading holiday cheer isn’t the only thing that you could be spreading during your holiday gatherings.

According to the CDC, large holiday gatherings, crowded travel and more time spent indoors can all lead to the spread of upper respiratory illnesses.

Donnie Scoggin, nurse practitioner at The Ellisville Medical Clinic, said that just in the last few weeks, their clinic has had a huge spike in Influenza B cases.

“Here in the Pine Belt, we’ve seen a lot of respiratory illnesses in the past few weeks,” said Scoggin. “Primarily, we’re seeing a lot of Influenza B. A lot of the symptoms include upper respiratory symptoms; runny nose, sore throat, coughing, headache, fever (and) fatigue.”

Scoggin said if you’re feeling sick, you can never go wrong with distancing yourself from other partygoers.

“The most important thing is, if you start to have any symptoms—don’t do whatever it is that you had planned,” Scoggin said. “Stay at home, isolate yourself. Remember, washing your hands is probably the most important thing you can do, and staying away from people if you do have those symptoms.”

He goes on to say that if you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s best to skip your holiday plans and just stay home.

