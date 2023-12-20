Win Stuff
Another cold night for the Pine Belt. Christmas will be warm and rainy.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/19
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone. This evening will be cloudy and cold as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy as highs top out into the upper 50s.

Skies will remain cloudy for your Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm up into the low to mid 60s.

Skies will be cloudy for your Saturday. Highs will top out into the low to mid 60s.

A front will move into the area for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Skies will be cloudy on Christmas Eve with a few showers possible. Highs will top out into the mid 60s.

Rain will move in Christmas Eve Night and into Christmas Day. Highs will reach the low 60s.

