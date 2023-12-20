12/20 Ryan’s “Barely Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another frosty morning is behind us as we’ve already begun our slow march up the thermometer again today. If you’re really paying attention, you may have noticed it’s actually a degree or so warmer than it was yesterday morning, but still cold enough from frost & light freeze conditions. As we warm into the afternoon this subtle warming trend will continue, only getting us a handful of degrees warmer into the upper 50s, with at least a few 60s today in the southwestern corner of the Pine Belt. So, just like this morning if you aren’t paying very close attention you may have not noticed anything had changed outside of the cloud cover...which began to creep in yesterday.

It was still with us this morning, but will clear some in the afternoon allowing for an even mix of clouds and sun, lasting until after sunset before clouds begin to move back in. Once they’re here, they won’t leave us for quite some time...past Christmas and into the middle of next week before we’ll see more sun than clouds! It’ll be warming steadily by then as well, all the way up into the low 70s by Saturday, just ahead of our next rainy period, arriving just as we begin next week. Unfortunately, this also happens to be Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, so not only is it not going to be a “white Christmas,” it’ll feel more like Spring than Winter. It does clear quickly afterwards, so pre- and post-Christmas travel will be considerably brighter and drier than the day itself.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.