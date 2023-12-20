Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

12/20 Ryan’s “Barely Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Things are barely warmer out there this morning, though it’ll become more noticeable later in the week.
12/20 Ryan's "Barely Warmer" Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another frosty morning is behind us as we’ve already begun our slow march up the thermometer again today. If you’re really paying attention, you may have noticed it’s actually a degree or so warmer than it was yesterday morning, but still cold enough from frost & light freeze conditions. As we warm into the afternoon this subtle warming trend will continue, only getting us a handful of degrees warmer into the upper 50s, with at least a few 60s today in the southwestern corner of the Pine Belt. So, just like this morning if you aren’t paying very close attention you may have not noticed anything had changed outside of the cloud cover...which began to creep in yesterday.

It was still with us this morning, but will clear some in the afternoon allowing for an even mix of clouds and sun, lasting until after sunset before clouds begin to move back in. Once they’re here, they won’t leave us for quite some time...past Christmas and into the middle of next week before we’ll see more sun than clouds! It’ll be warming steadily by then as well, all the way up into the low 70s by Saturday, just ahead of our next rainy period, arriving just as we begin next week. Unfortunately, this also happens to be Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, so not only is it not going to be a “white Christmas,” it’ll feel more like Spring than Winter. It does clear quickly afterwards, so pre- and post-Christmas travel will be considerably brighter and drier than the day itself.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duvan Perez, 16, died in an incident at the Hattiesburg Mar-Jac Poultry plant on July 14, 2023.
Reports show history of stolen I.D.s at Hattiesburg Mar-Jac poultry plant where teen died
Drone footage shows the near complete solar farm in Clarke County, MS
Small Mississippi community debates price of progress
Hattiesburg police officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot at 6131 U.S. Highway 49...
Hattiesburg City Council votes 4-0 to take action against Dragon House to prevent further violence
Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

Latest News

12/20 Ryan's "Barely Warmer" Wednesday Morning Forecast
12/20 Ryan's "Barely Warmer" Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/19
Another cold night for the Pine Belt. Christmas will be warm and rainy.
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/19
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 12/19
12/19 Ryan's "Even Colder" Tuesday Morning Forecast
12/19 Ryan's "Even Colder" Tuesday Morning Forecast