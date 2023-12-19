Win Stuff
Toddler diagnosed with incurable brain tumor

A family is celebrating Christmas early because their toddler will be in the hospital getting chemotherapy treatments. (Credit: KMPH via CNN Newsource)
By KMPH Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) - This Christmas is going to be celebrated early for the Barajas family because 3-year-old Natalie Barajas will be in the hospital getting chemotherapy treatments.

“I feel hopeless. I feel like I can’t do anything. I want to give my baby the world. I wish I could take that tumor from her,” her father Juan Barajas said.

Barajas says he noticed something was off with her last weekend.

“We went out. We took a picture and we noticed that half of her face was not reacting,” he said.

Barajas called Natalie’s pediatrician on Monday and they told him he needed to take her to Valley Children’s emergency room immediately.

“They did an MRI and with the MRI they were able to determine that she had a large mass in her brain,” he said.

Natalie was diagnosed with brainstem glioma or diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, also known as DIPG. This is an incurable brain cancer.

Barajas says hearing the doctor tell him their youngest daughter might have a year left to live flipped their world upside down.

“The world was just spinning,” he said.

In November, Barajas says they took Natalie to the doctor to see if she had autism because they noticed that she was not talking as much and she was very clumsy. Now, he says he wishes he had been made aware of signs to look out for when a child has cancer.

“She had kind of like stroke-like symptoms and those are little things that matter,” he said.

Now, all that is on their Christmas list is to bring their daughter to Disneyland before she starts chemotherapy.

“We don’t know if this is going to be her last Christmas. Hopefully not, we pray that it’s not but we want to make this Christmas really special for her,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KMPH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

