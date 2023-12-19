Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

But he didn’t know it until recently.

When Jerry Evans and his girlfriend visited the state park earlier this year, he picked up what he thought was a piece of clear glass.

Evans said he put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home that day.

After returning home, he started thinking about that piece of glass and sent it off to the Gemological Institute of America for identification.

A few weeks later, his find was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.

“When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death,” Evans said.

According to park officials, the diamond is the largest registered at the park since 2020, when another visitor found a 9.07-carat brown diamond.

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Police investigating shots fired in Hattiesburg
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

Laurel High School students sing Christmas carols at a local nursing home
Laurel High School students spread Christmas joy
On the heels of Monday's decision, we asked the head pastor at Saint Fabian's in Hattiesburg...
Vatican rules priests can bless same-sex couples
Alcohol may soon be served earlier on Sunday mornings in Hattiesburg restaurants
Alcohol ordinance on Hattiesburg City Council agenda
FILE -- Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci says she is cancer-free after surgery
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Sandra Day O’Connor called a pioneer and ‘iconic jurist’ as she is memorialized by Biden, Roberts