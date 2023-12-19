Soso special mayoral election to be held Tuesday

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Soso will soon have a new leader after a special mayoral election on Tuesday.

Three candidates are vying to become the next leader of Soso after former mayor Ralph Cahill resigned last month.

Candidate Michael Moore was mayor of Soso for almost 20 years before he was defeated by Cahill, and he wants to reclaim the seat.

His main concerns for the town are getting supplies for the PD and economic development.

“I just want to go back and get some stability in our town and just meet the people’s needs and whatever they need in our town,” said Moore.

Jason Marshall has served on the Board of Aldermen and volunteers with the fire department.

Candidate Marshall said with the town being so small, he’s concerned about cleanup efforts from the 2020 tornado.

“I own a disaster relief company and I know what it takes to get in, get out, clean up the streets and promote businesses to hopefully come to Soso,” said Marshall.

Candidate Leonard Quigley was not able to speak to us on camera today but he did send this statement about the race.

It reads:

“Under the previous mayor of 16 years, Soso has been in decline and has lost many businesses.

The town is stagnant and still needs to be cleaned up from the tornado because the mayor at the time did little to nothing.

Soso has too much potential and love for it that as mayor I will change the attitude of town hall from we can’t to we can and revitalize and grow the town.

Citizens are tired of the town government doing nothing, watching the town decline year after year and want change for the better.

The citizens of Soso are worth the fight.”

With this being a small community, it’s not certain what kind of voter turnout the town will see.

Voting will take place at the Soso Community Center.

Polls will be open Tuesday at 7am and close at 7pm.

