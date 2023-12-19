‘Smarty Pants’ bids farewell to school children after 30 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For 30 years, “Smarty Pants” has entertained and educated Mississippi children about the importance of education and kindness.

The elephant in suspenders taught thousands of students ages 4 -17 about safety, self-esteem, and courtesy. Charles “Smarty Pants” King Jr. bid farewell Monday.

“What time is it? Say it’s time to learn,” Charles King Jr. told a group of preschool students. “Time to learn,” the children responded.

This was the last time school children will learn with Charles King Jr. and “Smarty Pants.” In 1993, King began bringing his message of embracing education, self-esteem, kindness, and avoiding drugs to the school children of Mississippi. Preschoolers at Global Connection Learning Center in Jackson were the last group on his farewell tour.

“Over 30 years, I’ve seen firemen [and] police officers that were in Head Start, and they remember the program, and that gives me joy because they’re doing what they want to do in life,” said King.

The 74-year-old, a Battle Creek, Michigan native, is an artist who came to the state in 1984 to care for his grandparents in Yazoo County. He created Smarty Pants to inspire children and worked with Hinds County Resource Agency Head Start for 26 years.

“I remember him coming through with the elephant and everything and having some of the same lessons,” said Larramie Sylvester.

She is the assistant director of Global Connection Learning Center and wanted her students to have the final Smarty Pants experience.

“When you add that hands-on experience and allow them to do things a little bit more creative, we just continue to learn that, and it stuck with me. So I’m hoping it will stick with them,” said Sylvester.

“I wanted to create a program to teach children to think and also be healthy and have self-esteem,” added the educator and artist.

King and Smarty Pants have visited with more than 30,000 schoolchildren across the state over the past 30 years.

