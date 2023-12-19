Reports show history of stolen I.D.s at Hattiesburg Mar-Jac poultry plant where teen died

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New developments in the ongoing investigation of a teenager’s death at the Hattiesburg Mar-Jac poultry plant shine a light on how the teen came to work for the company in the first place.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) opened separate investigations into safety and hiring practices at the local plant after the July 14 death of Duvan Pérez. At only 16 years old, Pérez was too young to legally work at the plant.

According to a recent report by NBC News, Mar-Jac officials confirmed that Pérez was working under the false identity of a 32-year-old man.

NBC News also revealed they obtained nine police reports from the Hattiesburg Police Department claiming employees at Mar-Jac were using stolen identities.

Several of the alleged victims of these identity thefts said they struggled to receive government benefits like unemployment and childcare assistance due to their IDs being used by employees at the plant.

The company repeated claims in the NBC News story from a July 19 statement that the hiring lapse was the fault of a contracted staffing company and that they would never knowingly hire an underage person. However, they added that current federal rules limit how much scrutiny the company can apply to employee documentation.

“Due to an unprecedentedly tight labor market, Mar-Jac MS relies on staffing companies to fill positions at its facility,” the poultry company said in its July 19 statement. “Mar-Jac MS would never knowingly put any employee, and certainly a minor, in harm’s way, but it appears, at this point in the investigation, that this individual’s age and identity were misrepresented on the paperwork.”

Wendy Cervantes, director of immigration and immigrant families at the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), previously said in a joint press conference that she was not surprised to hear the allegations against Mar-Jac. She claimed that unsafe working conditions and unlawful hiring practices are commonplace in the meat processing industry.

“Duvan’s tragic story is, unfortunately, too common,” said Cervantes. “And too many kids like him are continuing to work in inappropriate settings across the country in direct violation of our country’s labor laws. Yet time and time again, blame is placed elsewhere.”

According to Debbie Berkowitz, a former senior advisor for OSHA, the onus to ensure compliance with child labor laws falls squarely on the company’s shoulders.

Over the past year, the U.S. Department of Labor has increased efforts to crack down on the unlawful use of child labor. Earlier this year, the DOL fined Packers Sanitation Services Inc. more than $1.5 million in penalties after investigations revealed the contract sanitation company was illegally employing more than 100 children in major meat and poultry plants across eight states.

The maximum penalty for violating child labor laws is $15,138 per instance.

“I think the publicity of having something like that is far worse than the penalty,” Mar-Jac attorney Larry Stine told NBC reporters. “Nobody wants to be seen to have been hiring a child.”

Stine added that Mar-Jac is fully cooperating with the ongoing DOL and OSHA investigations and that they’ve implemented new policies to prevent the situation from happening again.

The NBC News report is part of a larger documentary project by the network titled “Slaughterhouse Children.” In addition to Pérez’s case, the documentary series looks at the larger issue of child labor, plant safety and the immigration policies affecting the industry.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.