Ocean Springs school bus involved in crash; one driver, student sent to hospital

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, the Ocean Springs Police Department says a school bus with the Ocean Springs School District was involved in a wreck with another vehicle.

The crash happened on Highway 90 near the Chateau Bayou Apartments.

On Tuesday, the Ocean Springs Police Department says a school bus with the Ocean Springs School District was involved in a wreck with another vehicle. A driver and a student were sent to the hospital.(WLOX)

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A student was also taken to the hospital as a precaution. The other students were placed on a different bus.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

