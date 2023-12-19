Ocean Springs school bus involved in crash; one driver, student sent to hospital

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, the Ocean Springs Police Department says a school bus with the Ocean Springs School District was involved in a wreck with another vehicle.

The crash happened on Highway 90 near the Chateau Bayou Apartments.

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A student was also taken to the hospital as a precaution. The other students were placed on a different bus.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

