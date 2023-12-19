McLain man wanted in Hattiesburg stabbing investigation, police say

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A McLain man is wanted in Hattiesburg for his involvement in a stabbing earlier in December.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Romann’ti Blakley has an active warrant for aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing incident that happened in the 800 block of Fairley Street on Dec. 7.

If anyone has information on Blakley’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.