LPD releases stats from Nov. grant period

-
-(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has released statistics from last month concerning impaired drivers and traffic service grants.

According to LPD, March’s stats were as follows:

  • 584 tickets
  • Three felony arrest
  • 11 DUI arrests

LPD Chief Tommy Cox said speeding tickets and DUI arrests help to keep citizens and the roads safe.

Any persons with information about crimes are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

