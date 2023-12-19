Laurel School District enhances nutrition menu

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District is making a few changes to its nutrition for students.

The nutrition department formed a panel of students to share what new nutritional items they would like to see added to the menu.

Two of the new items are taco pizza and charcuterie trays which gives students the choice of more fruits and veggies instead of meat.

With December being Worldwide Food Service Safety Month, the nutrition department is ensuring safety while these new recipes are prepared.

“In the past, COVID has caused us not to be able to offer as much as we like so now we focus more on trying to reach our students when they tell us things they would like to see on the menu,” said Sabrina Jones, Laurel School District child nutrition director.

The school district continues to follow safety guidelines required by the state.

All kitchens in the school district have an “A” rating by the Mississippi Department of Health.

