Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Laurel School District enhances nutrition menu

The nutrition department formed a panel of students to share what new nutritional items they would like to see added to the menu.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District is making a few changes to its nutrition for students.

The nutrition department formed a panel of students to share what new nutritional items they would like to see added to the menu.

Two of the new items are taco pizza and charcuterie trays which gives students the choice of more fruits and veggies instead of meat.

With December being Worldwide Food Service Safety Month, the nutrition department is ensuring safety while these new recipes are prepared.

“In the past, COVID has caused us not to be able to offer as much as we like so now we focus more on trying to reach our students when they tell us things they would like to see on the menu,” said Sabrina Jones, Laurel School District child nutrition director.

The school district continues to follow safety guidelines required by the state.

All kitchens in the school district have an “A” rating by the Mississippi Department of Health.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin, a...
McHenry woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 49
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
USPS announces pre-Christmas delivery deadline dates

Latest News

The inaugural "Jingle All the Way 5K" begins in Hattiesburg Saturday.
First ‘Jingle All the Way 5K’ raises money for Homes of Hope
173 cadets have graduated from Class 59 of the Youth Challenge Academy.
Class 59 of Shelby’s Youth Challenge Academy graduated 173 cadets Saturday
Adbury Foundation ending this month
Asbury Foundation ending this month
The students were chosen to be a part of the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office’s Student...
Mississippi high school students get a tour of USM’s research vessel to learn about marine research