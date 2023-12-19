Laurel High School students sing Christmas carols at a local nursing home

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas came early for some residents of the Laurelwood Community Living Center in Laurel.

Students of Laurel High School’s First Priority Club sang Christmas carols, told jokes and gave gifts to residents earlier Monday morning.

Organizer of the event and teacher at Laurel High School Angelisha Harris said the students were excited to participate and is proud of their selflessness.

“The kids were so excited, they’re part of First Priority. First Priority is a student-led, student-initiated group that spreads the gospel,” said Harris. “We try to spread love and joy all around, what a wonderful time to do it during Christmas. The kids wanted to go out and share and do community service and we thought Laurelwood would be an awesome place to come.”

