Hub City announces holiday pick-up schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, the City of Hattiesburg will face two weeks of abbreviated trash schedules.

For next week’s schedule, see below:

Monday, December 25, 2023 Holiday. No pick-up.

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Holiday. No pick-up.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 & 4.

Friday, December 29, 2023 Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesdays & Thursdays Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek. Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 2 & 5.



