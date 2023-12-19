Hub City announces holiday pick-up schedule
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, the City of Hattiesburg will face two weeks of abbreviated trash schedules.
To see all of the upcoming schedules for holidays through January, click HERE.
For next week’s schedule, see below:
- Monday, December 25, 2023
- Holiday. No pick-up.
- Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Holiday. No pick-up.
- Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.
- Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 & 4.
- Friday, December 29, 2023
- Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesdays & Thursdays
- Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.
- Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 2 & 5.
