Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas

Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh and 4-year-old Khloe. Family members said they died in a house fire Sunday night. (Source: WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - North Carolina authorities say two children died over the weekend after a fire broke out at a house near the Catawba-Lincoln county line.

The fire started at a home on Grassy Creek Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said firefighters were able to pull the kids out of the flames through a window, but they did not survive their injuries.

The Lincoln County sheriff confirmed the deaths.

Family members identified the children as 6-year-old Kaleigh and 4-year-old Khloe.

“These two beautiful smart girls meant absolutely everything to their mom, their dad, and their family who adored them,” family members shared.

According to Sherrills Ford Fire Chief Rick Davis, first responders administered care to the children at the scene.

“I think the crews did a great job with the resources they had at the time to make the rescues,” Davis said. “We hate it when anybody has to go through something like this.”

Investigators said the cause of the fire was an electrical issue at the home. The fire has been ruled accidental.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and additional assistance.

“If you are able to donate anything to help the family out or even just share this would be greatly appreciated,” family members said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Police investigating shots fired in Hattiesburg
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

Laurel High School students sing Christmas carols at a local nursing home
Laurel High School students spread Christmas joy
On the heels of Monday's decision, we asked the head pastor at Saint Fabian's in Hattiesburg...
Vatican rules priests can bless same-sex couples
Alcohol may soon be served earlier on Sunday mornings in Hattiesburg restaurants
Alcohol ordinance on Hattiesburg City Council agenda
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
-
Hub City announces holiday pick-up schedule