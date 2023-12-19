Win Stuff
Distribution held for Salvation Army Angel Tree program

A drive-thru distribution was held at the Salvation Army headquarters on William Carey Parkway.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of families from the Hattiesburg area received Christmas presents or holiday food boxes from the Salvation Army Angel Tree program Tuesday.

A drive-thru distribution was held at the Salvation Army headquarters on William Carey Parkway.

180 families in need and more than 450 children benefited from this year’s program.

Also, 100 food boxes were given to senior citizens during the same drive-thru.

In addition, another 170 seniors living at various assisted living communities received Christmas presents from the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army officers tell us the capacity of this year’s program was increased by 50 percent.

You can still donate to the Salvation Army’s red kettles this year.

The kettle campaign runs through Dec. 23.

