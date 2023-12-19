Cold night ahead for the Pine Belt.

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be sunny, but temperatures will only warm up into the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will move in on Wednesday. Highs will top out into the upper 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm up into the low to mid 60s.

Skies will be cloudy for your Saturday. Highs will top out into the low to mid 60s.

A front will move into the area for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Skies will be cloudy on Christmas Eve with a few showers possible. Highs will top out into the mid 60s.

Rain will move in Christmas Eve Night and into Christmas Day. Highs will reach the low 60s.

