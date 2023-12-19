Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Cold night ahead for the Pine Belt.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/18
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be clear and cold as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be sunny, but temperatures will only warm up into the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will move in on Wednesday. Highs will top out into the upper 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm up into the low to mid 60s.

Skies will be cloudy for your Saturday. Highs will top out into the low to mid 60s.

A front will move into the area for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Skies will be cloudy on Christmas Eve with a few showers possible. Highs will top out into the mid 60s.

Rain will move in Christmas Eve Night and into Christmas Day. Highs will reach the low 60s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin, a...
McHenry woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 49
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
USPS announces pre-Christmas delivery deadline dates

Latest News

12/18 Ryan's "Frost Returns" Monday Morning Forecast
12/18 Ryan’s “Frost Returns” Monday Morning Forecast
12/18 Ryan's "Frost Returns" Monday Morning Forecast
12/18 Ryan's "Frost Returns" Monday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/18
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/18
Hannah's Sunday PM Forecast
Hannah’s Sunday PM Forecast