The Claiborne residents give blankets to the Salvation Army

Residents and staff at The Claiborne are giving back this holiday season.
By Delaney Dukes
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
The Claiborne’s senior independent living residents collected blankets to donate to the Salvation Army for more than two weeks.

On Monday, they dropped them off at the Salvation Army just in time for the below-freezing temps we’re about to experience in the Pine Belt.

“With the donation that has been given to us, it is such a blessing that we can give to those that are in need of these blankets that was donated to us,” said Frances Nixon, social service director at the Salvation Army.

“I want my residents to know that no matter how old you are, where you are in life, you can always give back,’ said Jalisa Greer, executive director of independent living at The Claiborne. “And those who are receiving those blankets, I want them to know that; one, it’s going to provide them warmth and protection, but there are people out in the community who do care and are thinking about them during this holiday season.”

If you or your family needs blankets, contact the Salvation Army at (601) 544-3684 to schedule an appointment.

