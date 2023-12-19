Win Stuff
City of Petal to consider apartment, duplex moratorium

Under the moratorium, the city will not be allowing new apartments or duplexes.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal will consider a moratorium on apartments and duplexes.

If approved, the moratorium would put a halt on any new apartments and duplexes coming to the city.

City leaders said the 12-month moratorium is in response to increased enrollment within the school district over the past five years.

The Petal School District currently serves over 4,000 students, with construction on another school set to start in 2024.

Alderman Gerald Steele (Ward 1) said he hopes to see more brick-and-mortar homes, and that the board wants to avoid creating dense and overly populated neighborhoods.

“We still need to develop and we still need to grow, but we need to do it at a rate the school district can absorb and still maintain that ‘A’rating we have and still attract so many people to our city,” said Steele.

The future of the moratorium will be discussed at tomorrow’s board meeting. It will start at 6 p.m. at the Petal City Hall.

