City of Petal accepts bid to bring back fluoride

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal began adding fluoride to its water supply back in 2011, but due to supply issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the process was halted in late 2022.

At their Dec. 5 meeting, the Board of Aldermen accepted a $35,765 bid to replace the pumps and mixing chambers and buy the start-up fluoride supply.

“The mayor brought it to the aldermen’s attention at a board meeting and said, ‘You know, we’ve been having trouble finding the fluoride and we’re still looking for it,’” said Alderman Gerald Steele. “And some of the price estimates were very high and there was a lot of concern about that.”

The company was introduced to the board by Clearwater Solutions, which manages the city’s public works department.

Through the bid, Clearwater will handle the monthly fluoride costs, while the city will pay for equipment setup and maintenance.

Dr. Barbara Mauldin is a dentist in the area and has been pushing for fluoride in Petal since the 1980s. She said fluoride can help strengthen the surface of teeth and enamel.

“The fluorapatite makes a much more dense tooth structure, which naturally is more what we call careo-resistant or it resists cavities or penetration by bacteria,” said Mauldin.

However, studies have shown that fluoride can cause dental fluorosis, or the discoloration and speckling of teeth.

Mauldin said this is only seen when fluoride is consumed in excess.

“Most of us still cook with tap water,” Mauldin said. “So a child that eats rice that’s been cooked in our tap water, or pasta or anything else that’s cooked with water, is still gonna get some dosage of it.”

Steele said only customers served by the Petal Water Department will receive fluoride treatment, but the impact will be felt by everyone.

“Our school system and every restaurant on Petal water will have that fluoride, and you’ll have to have a special filter to remove it, so this does affect everybody,” Steele said.

The fluoride treatment is expected to begin in early 2024.

