Alcohol may soon be served earlier on Sunday mornings in Hattiesburg restaurants

The Hattiesburg City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not alcoholic beverages can start being served at 10 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. on Sundays.
By Kyra Lampley
Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Soon, you may be able to have those Sunday Brunch Mimosas a little bit earlier in the day.

“People are already going to our restaurants on Sunday mornings,” said Hattiesburg City Council President Jeffrey George. “Choosing to consume alcohol if they want to, so giving these restaurants the opportunity to get an extra hour in means that they can make more money throughout the day, which then encourages our restaurants to be open for longer hours and do more things on our weekends, which is great for the city.”

This comes as the city tries to keep up with others around the state. State-wide, alcohol sales in restaurants can start at 10 a.m.

A representative of Front Street Eats Restaurant group in downtown Hattiesburg said that passing the ordinance will be beneficial to their business.

“I think it’s going to positively impact our alcohol sales,” said Public Relations Manager of Front Street Eats Mallorie Pittman. “I think people will be more encouraged to get their day started earlier, there’s nothing like a good screwdriver to get your day going. Especially on the weekends, I think it will positively impact everyone on the weekends.”

Because Hattiesburg is heavily affected by Tourism, George thinks passing the ordinance will boost not only local restaurants but the economy as a whole.

“Hattiesburg is a great city, and we always have people coming in to visit,” George said. “We are very tourism-based, so anything we can do to support our local restaurants and help them is important to us as a city. I’m excited to see this move forward and hopefully create more opportunities for small business owners and restaurants.”

The final vote will be at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.

