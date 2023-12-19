Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

4 siblings killed after being hit head-on by drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says

Four siblings are dead after their vehicle was hit head-on in a wrong-way crash involving an alleged drunken driver. (Source: WBAY)
By Jason Zimmerman, WBAY news staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – Four siblings are dead after their vehicle was hit head-on in a wrong-way crash involving an alleged drunken driver.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday on Highway 10 in Weyauwega, Wisconsin.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Scott Farmer was intoxicated while driving a pickup truck the wrong way on the highway.

Farmer’s vehicle crashed into an oncoming SUV carrying four siblings, ranging in ages from 9 to 26.

The sheriff’s office said three of the siblings died at the scene, and the fourth died later at the hospital.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez, 14-year-old Lilian Gonzalez and 9-year-old Daniela Gonzalez.

Daniel and Fabian Gonzalez worked as milk technicians at a local dairy farm. Lilian Gonzalez was in ninth grade, and Daniela Gonzalez was in fourth grade at the Weyauwega-Fremont School District.

Farmer appeared in court Monday afternoon, charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating with a revoked license causing death.

WBAY reports that 23 family members of the victims showed up for the court hearing.

A judge set Farmer’s cash bail at $750,000. The victims’ stepfather Kurt Schilling was upset because he hoped the bail would be higher.

“How can I explain to my wife that all our children are gone?” Schilling said outside the courtroom on Monday.

A criminal complaint said this is Farmer’s fifth drunken driving offense, and his license was revoked at the time of the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, Farmer was combative with firefighters at the scene as they tried to get him out of his damaged vehicle after the crash.

Schilling said his stepchildren were holiday shopping together on Saturday and eating dinner at Culver’s. They were just a mile or so from home when the crash happened.

“We have God, our family, our faith and our friends, our church family, and lots of good people around us, so in that sense, I know we will get through this somehow, but we won’t have a future with our children, with any grandchildren,” Schilling said.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. They are linked here and here.

One of the pages said the siblings were loved in both Wisconsin and their indigenous community in Saraguro, Ecuador.

They are survived by their mother, father, stepfather and one older brother.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Police investigating shots fired in Hattiesburg
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage

Latest News

Laurel High School students sing Christmas carols at a local nursing home
Laurel High School students spread Christmas joy
On the heels of Monday's decision, we asked the head pastor at Saint Fabian's in Hattiesburg...
Vatican rules priests can bless same-sex couples
Alcohol may soon be served earlier on Sunday mornings in Hattiesburg restaurants
Alcohol ordinance on Hattiesburg City Council agenda
Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across central and southern Gaza