12/19 Ryan's "Even Colder" Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It is between 2 and 6 degrees cooler than it was yesterday, which was already cold, but we’ll begin slowly working our way back up the thermometer for the rest of the week...after this afternoon that is. That’s because last night’s sneaky front brought some drier air that’ll have us around ten degrees cooler than we were yesterday, high near 56 despite ample sunshine. It’ll also feel at least a couple of degrees cooler since we keep our light northeasterly breeze. We’ll start seeing a few clouds inching in by the end of the day, foreshadowing a cloudy and unfortunately damp end to the week and start of the next...which just so happens to be Christmas. That means we’re getting our “seasonal” weather now, but by the end of the week approaching fronts will have us nearly to 70 by Christmas day and rain chances increase.

Current timing puts the rain starting as early as late Friday night, carrying on into Saturday morning. This first round will be spotty at best, and just like last weekend we’re only looking at the possibility of showers since it’ll be far to messy and disorganized for anything stronger. Round two will move in Christmas Eve, but is still highly dependent on where a low in the Gulf sets up. Looks to me like we’ll see it rain around half the day, lasting into Christmas morning. Again, nothing to worry about, but it certainly isn’t the “white Christmas” many were hoping for. Stay tuned for updates on timing and travel forecasts throughout the week.

