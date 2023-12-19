Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

12/19 Ryan's "Even Colder" Tuesday Morning Forecast

Today will be even colder than yesterday, but we’ll begin warming from here for a while.
12/19 Ryan's "Even Colder" Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It is between 2 and 6 degrees cooler than it was yesterday, which was already cold, but we’ll begin slowly working our way back up the thermometer for the rest of the week...after this afternoon that is. That’s because last night’s sneaky front brought some drier air that’ll have us around ten degrees cooler than we were yesterday, high near 56 despite ample sunshine. It’ll also feel at least a couple of degrees cooler since we keep our light northeasterly breeze. We’ll start seeing a few clouds inching in by the end of the day, foreshadowing a cloudy and unfortunately damp end to the week and start of the next...which just so happens to be Christmas. That means we’re getting our “seasonal” weather now, but by the end of the week approaching fronts will have us nearly to 70 by Christmas day and rain chances increase.

Current timing puts the rain starting as early as late Friday night, carrying on into Saturday morning. This first round will be spotty at best, and just like last weekend we’re only looking at the possibility of showers since it’ll be far to messy and disorganized for anything stronger. Round two will move in Christmas Eve, but is still highly dependent on where a low in the Gulf sets up. Looks to me like we’ll see it rain around half the day, lasting into Christmas morning. Again, nothing to worry about, but it certainly isn’t the “white Christmas” many were hoping for. Stay tuned for updates on timing and travel forecasts throughout the week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Engard saved the life of 22-year-old Colton Rogers when Engard pulled...
Army recruiter saves Hattiesburg man following grisly near-fatal car crash
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Police investigating shots fired in Hattiesburg
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
Elderly Mississippi couple killed during house fire
On Sunday around 7:26 p.m., a woman was killed while sleeping during a shootout at an...
Gulfport shootout kills woman sleeping in apartment, another injured as police search for suspects
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage

Latest News

12/19 Ryan's "Even Colder" Tuesday Morning Forecast
12/19 Ryan's "Even Colder" Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/18
Cold night ahead for the Pine Belt.
12/18 Ryan's "Frost Returns" Monday Morning Forecast
12/18 Ryan’s “Frost Returns” Monday Morning Forecast
12/18 Ryan's "Frost Returns" Monday Morning Forecast
12/18 Ryan's "Frost Returns" Monday Morning Forecast