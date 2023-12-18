Police investigating shots fired in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Monroe Street on Monday.

HPD said no injuries have been reported, and there is no danger to the public.

The incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

