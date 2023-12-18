Hattiesburg High School students receive Heisman Scholarships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg High School students are a step closer to being able to achieve their college dreams.

Laila Esters and Joel Vaughn II were both selected as Heisman Scholars last week. The scholarship is awarded to high school athletes who set a positive example in their sports, schools and communities.

“I was actually really excited,” Esters said. “It was right after my game. So, my mom was like, ‘Laila you saw that you won?’ So, I jumped on Facebook, read the email and I was like, ‘Wow,’” Esters said.

Esters is on the Hattiesburg High School girls basketball team and aspires to be a physical therapist.

She said what keeps her motivated is knowing her community has her back.

“Just knowing that I can do it, knowing the people around me, the school, the community, my family,” Esters said. “That’s really the inspiration.”

Vaughn said he also was surprised to find out he had been awarded the scholarship as well.

“I was surprised, then I was excited because it wasn’t something that I was expecting,” Vaughn said. “I knew I had a good resume, but a lot of people applied for it and I was just grateful to be recognized.”

Vaughn, has played football for the Tigers, is currently on the school’s boys soccer team.

Vaughn said he has plans on participating in powerlifting and tennis in the spring. He said he aspires to to study either chemistry or biochemistry then go to medical school to become an anesthesiologist.

Vaughn said the award reflects his work, on and off the field.

“The scholarship, I just feel like it shows my character and my hard work ethic and me being able to commit fully to both my academics and athletics,” Vaughn said. “I’m going to use the scholarship to be a reminder on my wall of what I’m capable of when I put my mind to something.”

Both Esters and Vaughn are also a part of HHS’ Middle College Program and will graduate with a high school diploma as well as a two-year associate’s degree in May 2024.

Vaughn said he is undecided on a college right now, while Esters is planning to attend the University of Southern Mississippi.

