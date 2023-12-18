Bogalusa mayor weighs dissolving city police department

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - In a controversial move, 24-year-old Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong is considering disbanding the city’s police department, but not everybody is on board.

In a city that lost 30% of its population in the last 30 years, homicides were trending in the wrong direction just before Truong took office.

Ronie Taylor, 15, was killed and two other 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party at The Breakfast Club in December 2022. Five juveniles were arrested at Bogalusa High School two months later.

“We have a huge juvenile violence problem here in Bogalusa. We have installed the school resource officer at the high school and that is going particularly well, and the kids trust him,” said Truong.

Reginal and Ronique Taylor speak to the media following the murder of their 15-year-old son, Ronie, at a birthday party in Bogalusa. (WVUE)

“Last year we had nine homicides,” said Bogalusa PD spokesman Major Troy Tervalon. “This year we’re at four, but one of those was a tragic accident involving alcohol.”

Truong, Louisiana’s youngest mayor, believes his initiatives and programs have contributed to the city’s 48% drop in homicides this year.

“[Truong has] had the Youth Corps in the summertime. They did a lot of things and the kids even see the change,” said Youth program director Debra Young.

Truong believes after one year in office, he’s made Bogalusa a better place and is determined to explore alternatives, suggesting a possible shift to the sheriff’s office for policing, following the model of Abita Springs.

“We have been discussing with a new sheriff-elect, a lot about doing what Abita Springs did, and turn over policing to the sheriff’s office,” said Truong.

Truong says Bogalusa’s 30-man police department is top-heavy.

“On any given day, you have more captains and lieutenants in the office rather than patrolling,” said Truong. “We basically have an old guard here in town. They’re used to things ‘my way or no way.’”

He’s proposing the formation of a committee to explore more cost-effective policing methods.

At a time when homicides are down, Tervalon says the police department has been blind-sided.

“To me, it’s a bad idea. There’s no other way that any agency can come in and maintain the manpower we have and dedicate resources to our community,” said Tervalon.

Truong and representatives from the police department will attend a community meeting on Monday (Dec. 18) at 5:30 p.m.

The resolution up for a vote would create a four-member “Police Department Cost Savings and Reform Board.” The board would investigate and make recommendations regardling police cost-saving measures of the next 90 days.

“You don’t want to miss this,” Truong posted on Facebook.

Truong contends that reforms and funding for community centers and business development will contribute to Bogalusa’s revitalization.

“If you get a TJ Maxx or Raising Canes, it will help change the mindset that Bogalusa is a downtrodden city, and let people near and far know we’re back on the rise,” said Truong.

Determined to reshape Bogalusa, Truong says ten blighted properties were demolished this year, even though more than 30 positions were cut in the public works department over the last several years.

