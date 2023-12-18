12/18 Ryan’s “Frost Returns” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today’s a bit of a transitional day after our weekend front brought some rain and slightly cooler weather, but another, drier front will pass through today bringing even more cooling. That means we’re right in the middle of these airmasses, so we’re seeing patchy frost as temperatures fell into the mid 30s this morning across the area, but we’ll warm rapidly under sunny skies a handful of degrees above average to 65 later today! If you’re a fan of cooler weather, fear not because a dry cold front will swing through later today that’ll have our afternoons feeling much cooler and keep our mornings frosty and freezing. Likely not to remain cold enough, long enough for “hard freeze” conditions (i.e. wrapping pipes and such,) but care should be taken for any sensitive plants that may still be hanging on and outdoor pets...even if it’s just making sure they have an extra blanket and access to non-frozen water.

The next three mornings will linger in the low 30s/upper 20s, only starting to noticeably warm as we finish off the week, which will also be when the clouds begin to gather. It does unfortunately look like grey skies and damp, rainy conditions will be moving in over the weekend...potentially still raining Christmas morning! It does look like it’ll be clearing up quickly by the day after, but I’m sure it’s not the weather many wanted...snow is nowhere in sight. That means we’re trending a bit warm and wet for Christmas, but things are clearing up slowly after and look to be cooling down again in January.

