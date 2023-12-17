Win Stuff
Thousands of veterans honored during Hattiesburg wreath laying

Hattiesburg takes part in national Wreaths Across America program.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 2,000 wreaths were laid at Highland Cemetery as part of Wreaths For America.

The ceremony was put together by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, honoring those who fought for our country but have since passed on.

“Many of them came back here and served the Hattiesburg area by their profession or the work that they did,” said Mary Dryden with the Daughters of the American Revolution. “Hattiesburg is such a great place and it’s because of the people.”

Dryden said identifying those who served wasn’t easy at a cemetery this size.

“You have people buried here who are veterans and those who are not, so we had to try and identify each one and that was a very special undertaking in itself,” said Dryden.

Col. Sheila Varnado said while it may be a simple gesture, the wreaths reminded her that once she’s gone, her legacy will be honored.

“It makes us feel so good as veterans because we know, we see how we will be remembered when we’re no longer here,” Varnado said. “So, it’s very important.

“I would never miss a program like this. If I had the ability to be there, I’m gonna be there.”

With many veterans often going overlooked, Varnado said the ceremony is a reflection of where Hattiesburg is as a community.

“On one hand, I was not surprised, because we are a community that cares about each other, and we have great respect and reverence for those who served our nation,” said Varnado.

Veteran Affairs is currently helping families get headstones for their loved ones.

To learn more, click here.

