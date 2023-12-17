Petal restaurant hosts car show in support of Toys for Tots

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A rainy Saturday morning merely initially slowed a holiday toy drive at the Road House restaurant in Petal.

But eventually, more than 50 cars were entered into the scheduled car show.

Road House was able to raise more than $3,000 and donate seven, large boxes of toys.

Owner Jessie Carter said the show was the least they could do for the community that continues to support them.

“I think Christmas is known for coming together and showing love and support to not only local businesses, but those in need,” said Carter. “Petal is really good about that, especially for all the support that Road House has gotten since we opened in August.”

To find out how to support a local Toys For Tots chapter, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.