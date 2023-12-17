One dead, three injured following accident on Hwy 49 in Stone County

McHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident Saturday on Highway 49 near McDaniel’s General Merchandise in McHenry.

Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry confirms the victim was 60-year-old Felicia Martin from McHenry.

According to Flurry, three people were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Northbound lanes are closed but are expected to reopen by 7 p.m.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

