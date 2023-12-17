Laurel Diaper Bank now open for families in need

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel welcomed another type of bank to its mix of businesses and services.

The Laurel Diaper Bank is an extension of the Laurel Housing Authority’s Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency program.

With diaper costs averaging around $70 per month, the bank was created in hopes of lightening the load for parents and ensuring that children’s hygiene is maintained.

Through the bank, parents can receive diapers up to six times a year.

ROSS coordinator LaTonya Watson said she’s noticed that in some households, families are being forced to choose between diapers and other necessities.

“We know that there are parents that are having to decide if they’re going to buy diapers, pay rent or even buy food,” said Watson. “So, with that need, we’ve figured out a way in order to relieve them of some economic responsibility which calls for the need for diapers.

“Like I said, they are costly, so this need will relieve them of that and give them the opportunity to put that money towards other things in order for their family to be secure.”

To learn more, the housing authority at (601) 425-4651.

