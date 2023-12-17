Hannah’s Sunday PM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 30′s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and there is no chance for rain.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid to low 60′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain and we will have a sunny day across the area. There is a chance of frost developing overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30′s.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the low 50′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30′s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the high 50′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 30′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40′s across the Pine Belt.

