Hannah’s Saturday PM Foreacast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 30′s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and showers will continue to fall through the rest of the night.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 50′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of rain and we will have a sunny day across the area. Overnight lows will fall into the low 30′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the low 60′s across the area. There is no chance of rain and skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to low 30′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the high 50′s by mid-afternoon. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 30′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30′s across the Pine Belt.

