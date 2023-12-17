First ‘Jingle All the Way 5K’ raises money for Homes of Hope

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 200 people raced to Kamper Park in Hattiesburg Saturday morning to raise money for the Homes of Hope.

The Lamar County non-profit helps provide stable homes for disadvantaged boys and girls.

Those gathered took part in Saturday’s inaugural “Jingle All the Way 5K,” which was hosted by Toyota of Hattiesburg.

The course followed the same route as the annual “Dog Days 5K,” which takes place in the summer.

“Oftentimes, we sponsor a lot of 5K’s and lot of our team members run in the 5K’s, so we really wanted to host one of our own,” said Heidi Lucas, race director and director of business development at Toyota of Hattiesburg.

Lucas said the race surpassed the $5,000 fundraising goal.

