‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ helps Christian Services give back for holiday season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services’ ‘Birthday Party for Jesus’ helped more than 80 families receive some Christmas joy Saturday morning.

The celebration included multiple activities for kids, such as bouncy houses and games.

Families were able to attend a live nativity scene. and later, pick up gifts to put under the tree.

A free meal also was served.

“It’s amazing and only through God could we do it,” Christian Services Executive Director Maggie West said. “At least several families have already said that they depend on this and that there are families that couldn’t do it otherwise.

“So, we try to sneak in a few things for them to put under the tree. So, lots of them have come with their grandparents and folks that are raising them and just so that they can also know how loved they are.”

West said if families had been unable to attend Saturday’s event and still needed help this holiday season, they can call Christian Services at (601) 582-5683 or drop by the Hattiesburg facility at 301 East Second Street, from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

