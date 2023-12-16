Win Stuff
West Lamar Water ‘boil notice’ lifted

A boil-water notice issued Friday for about 110 customers of the West Lamar Water Association...
A boil-water notice issued Friday for about 110 customers of the West Lamar Water Association was lifted Saturday afternoon.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From the West Lamar Water Association

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A “boil-water notice’ issued Friday morning for about 110 West Lamar Water Association customers was lifted Saturday afternoon.

Residents in the Bridgefield Villas and Bridgefield Gardens subdivisions had been put on notice after an unspecified emergency repair.

A West Lamar official said Saturday that all water samples taken had been approved.

