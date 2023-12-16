West Lamar Water ‘boil notice’ lifted

From the West Lamar Water Association

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A “boil-water notice’ issued Friday morning for about 110 West Lamar Water Association customers was lifted Saturday afternoon.

Residents in the Bridgefield Villas and Bridgefield Gardens subdivisions had been put on notice after an unspecified emergency repair.

A West Lamar official said Saturday that all water samples taken had been approved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.