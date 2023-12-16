West Jones celebrates state champion football, swim teams

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - West Jones has had plenty to celebrate in 2023.

The girls basketball team captured its first state championship since 1995 back in March.

The girls swim team reeled in the school’s first state title in October.

And just two weeks ago, the football team raised another gold ball, completing a 14-0 season in coach Cory Reynolds’ first season.

“The overall atmosphere here, everybody wants to be a part,” said West Jones swim coach Lyndie Lyon. “We have good kids, they want to be here. My kids practice every morning at 5:00 before school. You get a little taste of stuff and everybody wants to be a part of it and so we’re just growing. Everybody wants a little bit of that winning.”

“It was very special,” said freshman swimmer Kara Darby. “I was kind of expecting it. I feel like my team did really, really good as a whole.”

Lyon brought the “Seastangs” to sights unseen in her 11th season. She took over for her former coach and mentor Meg Moore, who started the program in 1995.

Moore sadly passed away in November, just a couple weeks after seeing West Jones swim win its first state title.

“Her family to get to see that, for me to feel like she was a part of that is a big deal to me,” Lyon said.

