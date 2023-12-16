USM international students greeted with something sweet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some international students at the University of Southern Mississippi were recipients of some “sweet” gifts made from scratch just for them.

Friday opened the annual “Homebased for the Holidays” program, which is co-sponsored by the Wesley Foundation, Association of Office Professionals and Sigma Alpha Lambda.

“I think it’s a great, hospitable act.” Wesley Foundation Executive Director Eric Davis. “It really creates that atmosphere of what Mississippi is all about, hospitality and welcoming everyone here and making sure they feel at home right here on the campus, and also in Hattiesburg.”

Volunteers baked a lots of pies, cookies and other desserts for international students who are staying in Hattiesburg over the holidays. Distribution began Thursday.

“I think it’s great, because we are away from family,” said USM sophomore Tohura Easha, a biology major from Bangladesh. “I miss my mom. She used to make desserts a lot and she used to love desserts a lot. "

“Homebased for the Holidays” is in its fourth year at USM.

