Rain moves in for your Saturday afternoon

Good evening, everyone. This evening will be clear, but clouds will move in later this evening Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 50s.

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers during the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the upper 50s.

Sunday will be much nicer with mostly sunny skies and highs into the low 60s.

We will start off next week with mostly sunny and highs in the mid to low 60s.

Clouds will return by next Friday.

Looking ahead towards Christmas, it looks cloudy and wet. Scattered showers will be possible on Christmas Day with highs in the low 60s.

